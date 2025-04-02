JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 537,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 518,655 shares.The stock last traded at $56.53 and had previously closed at $56.47.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

