JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 537,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 518,655 shares.The stock last traded at $56.53 and had previously closed at $56.47.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
