Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.90 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.92), with a volume of 1423811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 80 ($1.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.15).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JUP

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £368.35 million, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Analysts anticipate that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently -403.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Cruickshank purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($95,669.04). Also, insider Dale Jane Murray purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($31,997.41). 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.