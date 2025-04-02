KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:KCR opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.50. KCR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.18.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

