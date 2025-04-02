KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.
KCR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON:KCR opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.50. KCR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.18.
KCR Residential REIT Company Profile
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
