Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 12,042 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 51,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 510.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 229,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 191,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

