Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 13 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NOW opened at $810.61 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $939.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
