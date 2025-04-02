Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRT opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

