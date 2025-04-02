Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.35 and its 200-day moving average is $509.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.