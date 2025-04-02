Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after buying an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,799,000 after buying an additional 1,627,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

