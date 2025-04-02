Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 776 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.87 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.