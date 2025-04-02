Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 760 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

