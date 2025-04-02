Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.71. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

