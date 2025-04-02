Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.20). 198,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 262,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.72. The company has a market capitalization of £198.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Kitwave Group had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kitwave Group plc will post 33.0838323 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Maxted bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,004.29). 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.

