KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

