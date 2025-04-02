Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $4.80.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.