Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $4.80.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
