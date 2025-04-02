Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 8498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKPNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

