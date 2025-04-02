Korea Investment CORP Has $1.31 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $66,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 142,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,928,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.