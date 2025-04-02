Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

