Kristen J. Mcveety Sells 69,460 Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 41.8 %
Shares of CRWV stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $53.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile
CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.
