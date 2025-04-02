KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Financial Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -464.74% -412.57% -155.65% Firefly Neuroscience -73.72% -276.50% -133.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $2.26 million 1.29 -$5.47 million N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience $479,000.00 64.27 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Firefly Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Firefly Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KWESST Micro Systems.

Summary

Firefly Neuroscience beats KWESST Micro Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

