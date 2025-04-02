KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$60.00 on Wednesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$63.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.99.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.