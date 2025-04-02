KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$60.00 on Wednesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$63.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.99.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

