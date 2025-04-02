LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.69 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 10810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

