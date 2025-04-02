Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

