Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $225,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $203.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

