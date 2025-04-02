Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $299,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

