Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,684 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

