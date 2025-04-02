Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 113 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $528.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

