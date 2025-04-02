Lindsay (LNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $140.27.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNN

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.