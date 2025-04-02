Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.80), with a volume of 457191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.15).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 458.11. The company has a market capitalization of £229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 12,500 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,641.24). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 3,797 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.21), for a total value of £15,301.91 ($19,782.69). 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

