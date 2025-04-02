Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Update

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

LSTA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 4,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

