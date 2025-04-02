Lithium Stocks To Consider – April 1st

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Microvast, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the mining, extraction, or processing of lithium, a key metal used in rechargeable batteries and various high-tech applications. These stocks are often influenced by the global demand trends for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, making them a focal point for investors interested in the growth of green technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.62. 4,559,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $514.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 1,206,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. 794,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,927. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 34,025,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.20. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MVST

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 1,531,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Featured Articles