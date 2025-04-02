Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 719,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 561,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $481.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,428.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Logility Supply Chain Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc, formerly known as American Software Inc, is based in ATLANTA.

