Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 266,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

