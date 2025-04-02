Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 181356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.31).

Macfarlane Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £157.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, insider Ivor Gray sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.34), for a total value of £16,012.88 ($20,701.85). Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

