MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MEGI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 162,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.96.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
