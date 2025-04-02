MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 65,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager David Dowden acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $49,236.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,236. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor bought 2,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,330. The trade was a 80.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

