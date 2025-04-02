Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 8002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 92.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 219.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.