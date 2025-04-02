Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Malvern International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.91. The company has a market cap of £4.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Malvern International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.