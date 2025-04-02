Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 378,248 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,706,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,012,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

