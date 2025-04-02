Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,517,104 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.08% of Aptiv worth $864,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv
In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aptiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
