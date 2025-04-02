Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,517,104 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.08% of Aptiv worth $864,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.