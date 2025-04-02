Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.79% of Marriott International worth $1,389,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,162,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 36,564.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after buying an additional 359,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.02.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

