Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,945,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,248,921 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.53% of Honeywell International worth $2,246,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

