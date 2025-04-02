May Hill Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 976.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

