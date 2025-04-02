MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Posts Earnings Results

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDBH opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. MDB Capital has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

MDB Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.