MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBHGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDBH opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. MDB Capital has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

MDB Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.