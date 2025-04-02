MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Posts Earnings Results

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
MDB Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDBH opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. MDB Capital has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.
MDB Capital Company Profile
