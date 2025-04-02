Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.07% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 1,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

About Medalist Diversified REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.18%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

