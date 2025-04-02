Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.30.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company.

MEDP opened at $297.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.52. Medpace has a 12-month low of $289.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Medpace by 16.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

