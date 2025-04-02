Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.30.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $297.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.