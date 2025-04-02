Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

