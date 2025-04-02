Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

