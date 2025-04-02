Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. OV Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,251.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

