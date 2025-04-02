Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,166,070,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,533,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 181,679.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,225,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,066,000 after buying an additional 7,221,746 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,712.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,367,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,689 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $328,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,665 shares of company stock worth $16,198,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

